More than 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines

JIM GOMEZ
·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The death toll rose to more than 200 following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, with 52 people still missing and several central towns and provinces grappling with downed communications and power outages and pleading for food and water, officials said Monday.

At its strongest, the typhoon packed sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph (168 mph) before it blew out Friday into the South China Sea.

At least 208 people were killed, 52 remained missing and 239 were injured, according to the national police. The toll was expected to increase because several towns and villages remained out of reach due to downed communications, power outages and clogged roads, although massive clean-up and repair efforts were underway with the improved weather.

Many of those who died were hit by falling trees or walls, drowned in flash floods or were buried alive in landslides. A 57-year-old man was found dead hanging from a tree branch in Negros Occidental province and a woman was blown away by the wind and died in the same hard-hit region, police said.

Governor Arlene Bag-ao of Dinagat Islands, which was among the southeastern provinces first hit by the typhoon, said Rai’s ferocity in her island province of more than 130,000 was worse than that of Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful and deadliest typhoons on record and which devastated the central Philippines in November 2013 but did not inflict any casualties in Dinagat.

“If it was like being in a washing machine before, this time there was like a huge monster that smashed itself everywhere, grabbed anything like trees and tin roofs and then hurled them everywhere,” Bag-ao told The Associated Press by telephone. “The wind was swirling north to south to east and west repeatedly for six hours. Some tin roof sheets were blown away then were tossed back.”

At least 14 villagers died and more than 100 others were injured by flying tin roofs, debris and glass shards and were treated in makeshift surgery rooms in damaged hospitals in Dinagat, Bag-ao said. Many more would have died if thousands of residents had not been evacuated from high-risk villages before the typhoon arrived, she said.

Like several other typhoon-hit provinces, Dinagat remained without electricity and communications and many residents in the province, where the roofs of most houses and buildings were ripped off, needed construction materials, food and water. Bag-ao and other provincial officials traveled to nearby regions that had cellphone signals to seek aid and coordinate recovery efforts with the national government.

More than 700,000 people were lashed by the typhoon in central island provinces, including more than 400,000 who had to be moved to emergency shelters. Police, soldiers and the coast guard rescued thousands of residents including in the riverside town of Loboc in hard-hit Bohol province, where residents were trapped on roofs and trees to escape from rising floodwaters.

Emergency crews were scrambling to restore electricity and cellphone service in at least 227 cities and towns, officials said, adding that three regional airports were also damaged.

Bag-ao and other officials expressed concern that their provinces may run out of fuel, which was in high demand due to the use of temporary power generators, including those used for refrigerated warehouses where large amounts of coronavirus vaccine stocks were stored. Officials delivered vaccine shipments to many provinces for an intensified immunization campaign, which was postponed last week due to the typhoon.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis expressed his closeness Sunday to the people of the Philippines, referencing the typhoon “that destroyed many homes.”

About 20 storms and typhoons annually batter the Philippines, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea. The Southeast Asian archipelago also lies along the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oakdale Joint Unified school board appoints former district administrator as trustee

    The board voted to make an appointment rather than hold a special election, which trustee Diane Gilbert said could cost over $157,000.

  • Typhoon death toll in Philippines reaches 208 with dozens still missing

    A typhoon in the Philippines has killed at least 208 people, while another 52 are still missing, the national police spokesman said Monday, according to Reuters. The typhoon, known as Rai, hit the southeastern coast of the Philippines on Thursday. With winds above 120 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 168 miles per hour, it was the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, according to The Associated Press.Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap said...

  • Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 140; mayors plead for food

    The death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has reached at least 146, and the governor of an island province especially hard-hit by Typhoon Rai said there may be even greater devastation that has yet to be reported. Gov. Arthur Yap of Bohol province in the central Philippines said 72 people died there, 10 others were missing and 13 injured, and suggested the fatalities may still considerably increase because only 33 of 48 mayors were able to report back to him due to downed communications. Officials were trying to confirm a sizable number of deaths caused by landslides and extensive flooding elsewhere.

  • Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai

    MANILA (Reuters) -At least 72 people died in the central Philippine province of Bohol in the wake of Typhoon Rai, the provincial governor said on Sunday, taking the total number of casualties across the country to above 100. Authorities ramped up relief operations on Sunday after Typhoon Rai hit on Thursday and Friday, the strongest tropical storm to hit the Philippines this year. It displaced more than 400,000 people, damaged homes and toppled power and communication lines.

  • HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS: Basketball events begin this week

    Provencher Shootout on Monday and Tuesday at Lemon Bay; Suncoast Holiday Classic next week at Riverview, Chick-fil-A next week at Bradenton Christian

  • Pope Francis expresses 'sympathy' to Filipinos after Typhoon Rai

    Pope Francis expresses his "sympathy to the people of the Philippines, hit by a strong typhoon which has destroyed many homes." Typhoon Rai has ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, affecting over 300,000 people.

  • Typhoon death toll in Philippines rises to nearly 100

    The governor of an island province in the central Philippines says at least 49 people have died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in just half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to nearly 100

  • How SAP uses 'social sabbaticals' to retain employees

    Employees are moving out of their previous roles in numbers not seen for decades. Here is an idea to keep employees challenged and engaged, instead of heading elsewhere: the 'social sabbatical.' The brainchild of enterprise software firm SAP – inspired by others with similar programs, like IBM – social sabbaticals take selected employees away from their 9-to-5 roles and throw them an intriguing challenge somewhere around the globe while working with a team to solve real problems.

  • U.S. divisiveness a bigger threat than Russia or China

    Outside threats from China and Russia pale in comparison to harm done to U.S. by lack of trust and internal divisions

  • Typhoon leaves 31 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines

    A powerful typhoon left at least 31 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread destruction mostly in the central Philippines, officials said Saturday. Typhoon Rai blew away Friday night into the South China Sea after rampaging through southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 people in its path were evacuated to safety in advance in a pre-emptive move officials say may have saved a lot of lives. At its strongest, Rai packed sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph (168 mph), one of the most powerful in recent years to hit the disaster-prone Southeast Asian archipelago, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.

  • Hawkish Fed, Dovish PBOC Diverge in New Phase of Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China are set to spend 2022 diverging on monetary policy, marking a new phase in the struggle to deal with the fallout of the pandemic and setting up a synchronized slowdown in the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveBiden to Issue ‘Stark Warning’ on Vaccination Amid Covid SurgeEngland Has Hundreds of Thousands of New Omicron Cases DailyEurope Braces for More Covid Restrictions as U.S. Holds O

  • Drakeo the Ruler death: West Coast rapper dies aged 28 after fatal stabbing at music festival

    Reacting to the rapper’s death, Snoop Dogg tweeted: ‘I’m praying for hip-hop’

  • NFL playoff picture: Updated 2021 NFC standings after 49ers' win

    The 49ers' win over the Falcons certainly helped their playoff hopes.

  • Across US, houses of worship struggle to rebuild attendance

    When Westminster United Methodist Church in Houston resumed in-person services late last year, after a seven-month halt due to COVID-19, there were Sundays when only three worshippers showed up, according to the pastor, Meredith Mills. Since then, attendance has inched back up, but it’s still only about half the pre-pandemic turnout of 160 or 170, Mills estimates. Polls by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows how dramatically church attendance fell during the worst of the pandemic last year, even as many say they are now returning to regular service attendance.

  • Controversial dog shooting by Winters city employee causes outrage

    A Winters code enforcement officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday, with the city defending the employee's action.

  • 2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub

    Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV that she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible. Then the house in Hopkins County started shaking. “Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands,” Lutz said.

  • Good News Rescue Mission's Pastor David Honey has died

    Pastor David Honey died of complications from COVID-19 on Dec. 14, 2021, at age 65.

  • He Bombed the Nazis, Outwitted the Soviets and Modernized Christmas

    The B-17 he was piloting had lost two of its four engines to enemy fire, and as Si Spiegel surveyed the ruined landscape, he had one thought: We have to get behind the Russian front. As part of the Allied raid on Berlin, his bomber had dropped its payload over the German capital, but he’d been hit with flak and would almost certainly not make it back to the base in England. No pilot wanted to get shot down over Nazi Germany, especially not a Jewish pilot. Spiegel had essentially bluffed his way

  • EXCLUSIVE: Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading at Oakland hotel

    Surveillance video shows two men armed with guns run toward the victim, as one of them grabs the victim's bag that included a high-end watch, cash, a laptop and Christmas gifts.

  • Oconomowoc police alert residents to shelter in place

    Oconomowoc police: Shelter in place, suspect sought