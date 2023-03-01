More than 200 fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in Piqua; Man arrested

A man is in jail after deputies allegedly found more the 200 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Piqua.

On Feb. 22, following an investigation detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office did a traffic stop on Randy Harper, 51, of Piqua.

Detectives allegedly found 250 fentanyl pills on Harper, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

>> Police make arrest in connection to deadly shooting of 2 women at Dayton gas station

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Harper was booked into Miami County Jail and charged with possession of narcotics.

The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate this case.