More than 200 Obama aides are endorsing Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) just added a few hundred new members to her fanbase.

Wednesday morning marked the foundation of the "Obama alums with Warren" club: a tweet-friendly way of describing aides of former President Obama who are backing Warren for the 2020 election. More than 200 Obama alumni have put their names of a list of Warren endorsers, providing a massive hit to Joe Biden as worries about his viability persist, CNN first reported.

The list is a result of an organizing effort by Sara El-Amine and Jon Carson that took less than a week. El-Amine was the national director of Obama's 2012 campaign, while Carson was Obama's national field director in 2008. Aides spanning both of Obama's terms and presidential campaigns can be found on the list, including former U.S. ambassador to Syria Robert Ford and Obama alumni working for Warren already. The mass endorsement currently totals 231, but Carson and El-Amine said they're still looking to add to the list.

The list is an obvious blow to current Democratic frontrunner Biden, who some might remember served as Obama's vice president. Carson declined to comment on Biden or any other candidates, but it's impossible to ignore the symbolism of overlooking the man who's branding himself as Obama 2.0.

