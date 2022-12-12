More than 21 businesses, including in Lebanon County, charged with title washing vehicles, AG office says

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office announced criminal charges against 30 individuals and 21 businesses for title washing stolen vehicles in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties.

Those involved are alleged to have purchased totaled vehicles, falsified inspection information and submitted fraudulent title applications to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, according to officials. These individuals would also remove and change the Vehicle Identification Numbers attached to each vehicle to bypass police detection of stolen vehicles.

Amatti Auto Sales LLC in Lebanon, Newroad Motors LLC in Lebanon and Grig LLC in Cleona were some of the alleged participants, according to officials.

Charges against the 21 businesses include washing vehicle titles, deceptive business practices, tampering with public records, altered, forged, or counterfeit documents, and false application for certificate of title.

The title washing was designed to bypass rigid requirements for reconstructed titles in states such as New Jersey and New York. Officials said the re-titling of these stolen vehicles was intended to make those vehicles look legitimate for resale or export.

“The defendants used their positions and knowledge of PennDOT requirements to defraud state and federal authorities and put unsuspecting drivers at risk,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a press release Friday. “Vehicles that have been totaled must not only be repaired but also undergo an enhanced safety inspection to ensure they are safe."

Officials said these arrests are following those made earlier this year as tied to related criminal rings in northeastern Pennsylvania.

As part of this scheme, vehicle safety inspectors allegedly involved did not complete the necessary inspections required to make the totaled vehicle road worthy again and only completed the paperwork required. Many vehicles claimed to have been inspected at their shops never actually entered the Commonwealth.

Officials said that under further investigation it was found that several of the vehicles had been stolen from other states.

"The defendants instead allowed hundreds of heavily-damaged vehicles onto the roadways in Pennsylvania, and around the country without even looking at them," Shapiro said. "They gamed the system and put consumers at risk to rack up millions of dollars in illegal profits."

The 30 individual defendants face charges including corrupt organizations, forgery, washing vehicle titles, deceptive business practices and tampering with public records.

This case is being prosecuted by Chief Deputy Attorney General Robert LaBar, Deputy Attorney General Richard Bradbury, and Lehigh County’s Chief Deputy District Attorney David Mussel.

Consumers who believe that they may have been a victim of the practices of any of the dealerships, vehicle inspectors, or tag agents allegedly involved, or have information about vehicle or title fraud should reach out to the Attorney General's Office by emailing the Insurance Fraud Section at titlefraud@attorneygeneral.gov.

