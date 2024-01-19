More than 24,700 Gazans killed in war, says health authority

Palestinians mourn next to the bodies of their relatives, who were killed during an Israeli air strike on a house belonging to the Zamili family in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, at Al-Najjar Hospital. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

The number of people killed in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war more than three months ago has risen to 24,762, the local health authority said on Friday.

A further 62,108 people have been injured in the fighting, the Hamas-run authority said.

The army recently put the total number of Palestinian militants killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war at around 9,000.

On the Israeli side, 194 soldiers have died, Israeli media said on Friday.

The war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by Hamas gunmen and other extremist groups on October 7 in Israel near the Gaza border. More than 1,200 people were killed.

Israel responded with heavy airstrikes and a massive ground offensive.

Palestinians pray during the funeral of their relatives at Al-Najjar Hospital after they were killed during an Israeli air strike on a house belonging to the Zamili family in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa