More than 240 Lompoc FCC inmates vaccinated against COVID-19

Dave Minsky, Santa Maria Times, Calif.

Feb. 17—More than 240 inmates at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of an effort to inoculate prisoners against the coronavirus following at least two outbreaks at the facility.

Out of at least 441 inmates who were offered the vaccine, 242 have received their first and second doses, which came Dec. 28 to Dec. 31 and Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, respectively, according to epidemiologist Asma Tekbali in a Feb. 5 declaration filed in a class-action lawsuit against the prison in Los Angeles federal court.

In the lawsuit filed May 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, five inmates sued Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Louis Milusnic, the facility's former warden, to get at-risk inmates placed in alternative confinement following an outbreak at the complex which sickened more than 1,200 inmates and resulted in five deaths last year.

Of those more than 1,200, at least 892 remain at the prison as of Feb. 5, according to Tekbali, who added that at least 56% of inmates at the facility have some level of protection against the coronavirus, either through prior infection or the vaccine, although that is not considered enough for herd immunity.

The COVID-19 herd immunity threshold was initially thought to be 60% to 70%, however experts believe that this is too low, especially compared to other viruses such as the measles and polio, Tekbali said, adding the herd immunity rate for both diseases was 95% and 80%, respectively.

The COVID-19 herd immunity threshold is unknown, but some experts believe natural immunity could last anywhere from 90 days to five months, or longer, according to a study published by the United Kingdom government in January.

Lompoc FCC houses just over 2,000 inmates between the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary, the low-security Federal Correctional Institution and two work camps.

Inmates and staff began receiving their vaccinations weeks after the federal government approved emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

The prison received 72 vials of the coronavirus vaccine between Dec. 28 and Jan. 19, accounting for at last 417 doses, according to a declaration by Jason Christopher, a paramedic and assistant health services administrator for Lompoc FCC.

Of the facility's 430 staff members, 174 received their initial vaccine dose, with 167 receiving both the first and second doses as of Feb. 5.

Vaccinations were offered to prison staff first and the remaining doses given to inmates in accordance with BOP guidelines, according to Tekbali.

Inmates who were at greater risk for the coronavirus were prioritized next.

A total of 244 inmates were vaccinated, although one inmate refused his second dose and another inmate was released before receiving a second dose, according to Christopher, adding that 151 inmates declined vaccination.

The inmates who were offered the vaccination included those in both camps, the FCI's J Dorm and most of the K Dorm.

"An additional 47 inmates declined vaccination when they were offered it initially, but when staff went back to have the refusal form completed, they changed their mind and indicated they wanted the vaccine after the fact," Christopher said.

The five plaintiffs in the lawsuit — Andre Brown, Vincent Reed, Felix Garcia, Shawn Fears and Yonnedil Torres — did not receive the vaccine.

Brown was transferred to another facility Oct. 15, Fears was transferred to a residential halfway house Nov. 24 and Garcia was released early from prison Dec. 24, according to Christopher.

Reed and Torres, who both recovered from coronavirus infections, were transferred to their respective units after vaccines were given.

A second outbreak at the prison was reported on Dec. 8 and infected 48 inmates and 11 staff before it was brought under control in late January, court records show.

