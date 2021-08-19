More than 240 University of Virginia Students have been disenrolled because they didn't get COVID-19 vaccines
The University of Virginia has disenrolled 242 students for the upcoming semester because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Charlottesville CBS affiliate WCAV.
These students amount to roughly 1% of the school's student body, she noted. The institution has previously warned students they may risk disenrollment if they fail to get vaccinated or submit a request for exemption.
Only 49 of the 242 disenrolled students had actually registered for on-campus classes this fall.
In April of this year, the state's Attorney General officially decided Virginia colleges and universities "may condition in-person attendance on receipt of an approved COVID-19 vaccine" during the pandemic, according to a statement from the Attorney General's office.
Currently, 55.3% of the total population of Virginia is fully vaccinated, while 62.5% of the population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 shot, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
