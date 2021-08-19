More than 240 University of Virginia Students have been disenrolled because they didn't get COVID-19 vaccines

People wearing masks walk across the Lawn at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post via Getty Images

University of Virginia disenrolled 242 of its students for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

These students make up about 1% of the university's entire student body.

Of those disenrolled, only 49 students had signed up for on-campus classes this fall.

The University of Virginia has disenrolled 242 students for the upcoming semester because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Charlottesville CBS affiliate WCAV.

These students amount to roughly 1% of the school's student body, she noted. The institution has previously warned students they may risk disenrollment if they fail to get vaccinated or submit a request for exemption.

Only 49 of the 242 disenrolled students had actually registered for on-campus classes this fall.

In April of this year, the state's Attorney General officially decided Virginia colleges and universities "may condition in-person attendance on receipt of an approved COVID-19 vaccine" during the pandemic, according to a statement from the Attorney General's office.

Currently, 55.3% of the total population of Virginia is fully vaccinated, while 62.5% of the population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 shot, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

