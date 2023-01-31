More than 25 dogs rescued from Leicester home where horse found dead: Buncombe Sheriff

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office rescued more than 25 dogs at a Leicester home on Jan. 31, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

"More than 25 dogs were rescued from the home with the assistance of the ASPCA," the release said. "Additional animals were also found in the residence and suffering from neglect."

Lindsey Trevor Rue, 39, has been charged with felony kill animal by starvation; felony animal cruelty; child neglect and resist, delay or obstruct, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office:1st-degree murder trial begins in Buncombe County for Candler woman charged in 2020

More:Former Black Mountain pastor pleads guilty to attempted child sex offense

The felony kill animal by starvation charge was for a horse, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Sarver said.

That charge did not date to Jan. 31, but the Sheriff's Office has been to the residence for similar complaints numerous times over the past "decade," Sarver said.

"In the short-term, the ASPCA is working to care for and assess any medical needs that may exist," Sarver said. "They will work with local and national organizational partners to set up long-term care for the animals."

Update: Reward offered: Alexander farm owner says horse found shot to death over holidays

He said that information on the child neglect charge was protected.

Additional charges might be filed as the investigation continues, the release said.

Ryan Oehrli covers public safety, breaking news, courts and other beats for the Citizen Times. Comments? Questions? Tips? Send them to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe Sheriff: More than 25 dogs rescued from home