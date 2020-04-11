More than 250 Miami Beach workers fired, city manager takes furlough in COVID crisis

The economic shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has hurt the bottom lines of hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely on tourism and a vibrant nightlife to make money.

But the governments that ordered businesses to close are not immune from the effects.

The shutdown has cost Miami Beach an estimated $14.4 million per month that has already resulted in layoffs, furloughs and the likelihood of budget cuts.

More than most cities, Miami Beach relies on revenue from tourism — taxes and utility bills paid by hotels and restaurants and the parking fees that visitors are charged. The city ordered most of those businesses to close or cut their operations. The resulting loss of income will force the administration to dip into its emergency reserves and consider millions in budget cuts.

“The reason we have a rainy day fund is for precisely moments like this,” said Mayor Dan Gelber, who noted that the city tucked away a $16 million budget surplus in its reserves in 2019. “It’s so you don’t have to reduce essential or critical services like fire and police, so you don’t have to dramatically change your quality of life.”

City Manager Jimmy Morales, who has used the emergency powers granted to him by the city charter to shut down restaurants, bars and hotels across the city, has already furloughed 35 full-time employees and laid off 258 part-time employees.

Now, he is taking a furlough. The city’s top administrator, who makes $305,736 a year, will take 10 days off without pay in the next few months. City Attorney Raul Aguila and City Clerk Rafael Granado will also take 10-day furloughs. Employees working for Morales, Aguila and Granado will take five-day furloughs.

Just to make it through September, which marks the end of the fiscal year, the city will use up to $19 million in reserve funds — or about 20 percent of the $95 million piggy bank, said Commissioner Ricky Arriola, who chairs the Finance and Economic Resiliency Committee.

Gelber told the Miami Herald he would support dipping into the reserves, but a majority of the seven-member City Commission must vote in favor of the move. The finance committee meets April 17.

“We have reserves that will fund us for three months,” Arriola said. “We already started cost cutting, so it’s not like we’re running under a normal operating budget. That will further extend our financial capabilities.”

Across the bay, the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to create at least a $21 million shortfall in the city of Miami’s municipal budget this year, which is expected to force spending cuts that could affect public employees. In the Keys, officials announced that up to 100 Monroe County employees will be furloughed. The city of Oakland Park in Broward County is furloughing most city employees other than first responders for one day every two weeks, which amounts to a 10% pay cut.

Cuts are likely in Miami Beach

Property and resort taxes, along with parking revenues, make up the lion’s share of Miami Beach’s $669 million operating budget, with property taxes accounting for 28 percent, resort taxes 14 percent and parking 8 percent of the 2020 budget.

The city’s hiring freeze and elimination of overtime has already saved roughly $10 million, the administration said.