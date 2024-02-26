More than 250 seeking extra compensation after Jersey gas outage

A law firm has been appointed to assist consumers with compensation claims after a gas outage in October

More than 250 people are seeking to claim additional compensation from a gas supplier after losing their supplies for several days last October.

Jersey Consumer Council (JCC) has appointed a law firm to assist consumers with compensation claims after the outage.

Some were left without gas for 10 days due to a software failure at Island Energy's (IE) gas plant.

IE previously offered an £11.56 refund, and has been contacted for comment.

At the time of the the offer, the company said it was a "gesture of goodwill" and the technical fault that caused it was "beyond our control".

Up to 4,500 homes and businesses were without gas for about a week, following a loss of power at La Collette.

'Out of pocket'

JCC said more than 250 consumers have so far signed-up to seek additional compensation.

Carl Walker, from JCC, said: "What we're asking impacted customers to do, those that are unhappy with the £11.56 offer from Island Energy is to register with us, and give us an estimation of how much they're out of pocket.

"There's a difference between compensation, but also actually people genuinely trying to recover the costs that they incurred during this outage."

Advocate Philip Sinel, Senior Partner at Sinels and Co, said consumers had suffered losses and incurred extra costs as a result of having no gas supply.

He said: "Sinels is happy to act on behalf of those consumers affected by last year's gas outage as, in our view, there has been a clear breach of contract.

"Losses have occurred, and as a result, the supplier should be liable for those in our view, and we will do our best to recover those losses for consumers."

