More than 250 traffic tickets could be dropped

Jun. 9—Maria Lugue is perpetually swamped with traffic court these days, but letting more than 250 speeders and other road rogues off the hook is not exactly her idea of lightening the load.

Still, that is what the Glynn County solicitor general will likely have to do after learning that county police let certifications lapse this spring on some or all of the devices it uses to track speeders.

County officials announced the conundrum in a release issued last Friday, stating that county police may have issued citations based on speeds clocked by uncertified radar and LIDAR devices for several months.

Lugue said Wednesday the issue could force her to drop cases against hundreds of people cited for speeding by county police. She said the issue with uncertified radar and LIDAR devices will affect citations issued between March 31 and June 2.

"I'm awaiting the information on the exact numbers, but based on the emails sent to me, it could be somewhere around 260 citations that will have to be dropped," Lugue said. "That concerns me. If they gave out citations improperly, that's not a valid charge. And I'm certainly not going to charge someone if it was not done in the right way."

The radar and LIDAR devices police use to gauge how fast potential speeders are traveling must be inspected regularly. The annual certification of compliance ensures that the device is working at an optimum level when used to detect speeders.

While this may seem like a technicality, it is not one to take lightly, Lugue said.

"That trickles up because I have to make decisions," Lugue said. "Now, if those certifications weren't valid, I have to let the charges go."

She also would likely have to drop any additional charges that followed a speeding charge based on an uncertified device, she said.

"If there's a charge of driving on an expired license, I would have to let that go too. It's the fruit of a poisonous tree. If they are stopped invalidly, anything subsequent is not valid."

Story continues

Lugue said it was county police officials who first detected the lapse and contacted her.

"I got an email Friday from the Glynn County Police Department saying it discovered the certifications had not been renewed on March 31," Lugue said.

The police department immediately checked its LIDAR and radar devices and pulled from service any that did not meet certification standards, according to the county. Police also began a review of all speeding citations issued in that time frame.

Police have referred all questions to county staff.

Lugue takes seriously her job of fairly prosecuting traffic violations. June is typical, meaning she will spend 18 of 22 working days in traffic court by month's end.

"I have to take cases home with me every night," she said.

Lugue is in her fourth term to the elected post. Such longevity does not come from cutting corners, she said.

"I've been here 14 years, and I just want to make sure everyone's being treated fairly," she said. "I'm going to follow the law to a T. This office has been noncontroversial since I've been here. It's my opinion that we should be as aboveboard as possible, so why not go ahead and get it out there and let people know."