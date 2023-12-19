More than 27,000 in CT have no power in aftermath of storm; Connecticut River flood warning remains in place

Some schools around the state operated on a delay Tuesday as Eversource crews worked to restore electricity to more than 27,000 customers across Connecticut still without power after the state was slammed with a storm that brought down numerous trees and power lines and caused flooding for rivers, roads and basements.

The treacherous weather rolled in late Sunday and lingered around into the afternoon hours Monday, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds to the state just a week after the area was hit with similar rainfall totals. The National Weather Service said in a bulletin that more than 3 inches of rain fell throughout parts of the state.

A flood warning remained in effect until the afternoon hours Tuesday for the Farmington River, according to the NWS. A warning will remain in effect for the Connecticut River until early Thursday, the weather service said. Numerous roads around the state were closed Monday because of flooding, and a slew of homeowners experienced basement floods as well.

As of about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Eversource reported that 27,484 customers were still without power. This included 1,191 customers in Brooklyn, 1,892 customers in Killingly, 1,064 customers in Old Saybrook, 1,095 customers in Plainfield and 1,802 customers in Woodstock.

United Illuminating as of about 10 a.m. Tuesday reported that of the 344,539 customers it serves in Connecticut, 18 were still without power.

Eversource said Monday evening that it had already restored power to more than 100,000 customers in the state and had 1,200 line crews who would be working overnight to get electricity back to about 60,000 customers. Eversource serves 1,308,253 in Connecticut.

The energy company also said it had restored power to 46 schools in the state as of the evening hours Monday and would be working to get another 36 schools back online by Tuesday morning. On Tuesday morning, schools in Brooklyn, Union, Canterbury, Eastford and Plainfield were operating on a two-hour delay. Schools in Voluntown were closed.