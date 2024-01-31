More than $27 million awarded for area internet expansion

Jan. 31—Seven companies received more than $27 million in grants recently from the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board to expand high-speed internet access in the area.

The grants were announced Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, by the Oklahoma Broadband Office. They were among $374 million in grants awarded statewide for broadband infrastructure expansion projects in 57 counties.

A total of 142 projects were approved, according to OBO in a news release, and will affect 55,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma. In addition, another $90 million in matching funds were provided by 31 internet service providers that submitted proposals that were approved.

The state Legislature designated ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to create and administer the broadband investment grant program.

Projects approved in Pittsburg County and the surrounding area were:

AT&T Services Inc. on behalf of its affiliate Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in the amount of $2,382,690 for fiber in Latimer County and $790,298.23 for fiber in McIntosh County.

Phoenix Long Distance, Inc. in the amount of $2,936,048.06 for fiber in Latimer County and $2,337,794.59 for fiber in Pittsburg County.

Canadian Valley Electric Cooperative in the amount of $426,137.62 for fiber in McIntosh County.

ECO Services, LLC dba EcoLINK, a wholly owned subsidiary of East Central Oklahoma Electric Cooperative in the amount of $1,698,111.18 for fiber in McIntosh County.

Cross Telephone Company, L.L.C. ("Cross"), in the amount of $5,880,732.30 for fiber in Pittsburg County.

Pine Telephone Company, in the amount of $5,096,061.83 for fiber in Latimer County.

Chisholm Broadband in the amount of $5,491,386.14 for fixed wireless in Latimer County.

The grand total of the grants awarded to go towards the area is $27,039,260.

"Governor Stitt and the Legislature's vision to make broadband service available statewide is clearly taking root," said Jim Meek, Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board chair, in a news release. "With hundreds of applications and over $5.1 billion in funding requests, I commend the board for its dedication and the broadband office staff for its expertise in bringing to fruition this historic first grant program to bridge the digital divide."

The board approved projects from a list compiled by the Oklahoma Broadband Office after scoring each proposal based on a uniform set of criteria approved by the board.

"The board's action is a giant step forward to improving quality of life and fostering digital growth throughout Oklahoma, but especially in rural areas," said Mike Sanders, OBO executive director. "Access to reliable and affordable broadband will enable better educational and healthcare services, stimulate economic development, and empower Oklahomans to leverage the online technologies of the future, regardless of zip code."

All projects must be completed before the end of 2026. The final list of funded projects is subject to some modification. If an approved provider chooses to withdraw participation, funding will move to the next project on the list until available funding is obligated with the approval of the board.

Proposed projects were submitted in October and a thorough overbuild prevention contest process was conducted to eliminate awarding grant funds to homes and businesses with existing or planned service, or enforceable commitments.

The next grant program to be administered by the OBO will award some $159 million from the ARPA Capital Projects Fund to expand high-speed internet service in the state.