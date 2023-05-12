It will take more than a 2p tax cut to bring people back to work

Mrs Thatcher

The employment challenge facing the Government could hardly be more different from the one that confronted Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

Back then, the primary task was to lower the headline level of unemployment, which frequently rose to levels last seen during the depression of the 1930s. Today, ministers are more concerned with encouraging those who left the workforce during the pandemic to return to the office.

It’s a significant drag factor on economic growth: 650,000 left their jobs during the two years when Britons were being regularly ordered not to travel or even go outside. A significant proportion of the workforce decided to take that advice to heart on a permanent basis, opting for quiet retirement or voluntary worklessness rather than return to the stresses of the rat race.

That resulted in a worsening of Britain’s economic growth which Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, wants to address. Unfortunately his solution resembles a chicken and egg conundrum: if everyone who quit work chooses to return to the workplace, the economy will grow by 0.2 per cent, reducing the country’s borrowing requirement by £11 billion, which would be enough to take 2p off the basic rate of income tax.

But if such a glorious windfall can only be achieved after everyone returns to work, where is the incentive to do so in the first place? And if the tax cut could only be afforded in the event that all 650,000 return to work, what will be the reward if, say, only a third do so?

To give Stride due credit, that third has already returned to work, leaving 400,000 still to be persuaded of the benefits of clocking back on. Still, it remains a challenging, perhaps even unachievable, aim.

Tax cuts, however generous, are less attractive to potential workers if their basic pay is low; it is increased top lines of pay that will prove the surest incentive to attract workers back into the workforce. This is especially true in an age where an entire generation of young people are being prevented from getting on the housing ladder – particularly in the South East – or are disincentivised from working full time because of the exorbitant cost of child care.

These structural barriers to employment cannot be overcome by modest income tax reductions, or the promise of them at some unspecified point in the future. Yet this Government cannot hope to have even a fighting chance of winning the next general election while the overall tax burden remains as high as it is – higher than at any point since the years immediately following the Second World War.

Stride is only one man in the Government, when a coordinated strategy across all departments is the only hope of achieving anything like the kind of solutions that are needed. People’s aspirations to own a home can only be met by the building on a colossal scale of new houses – yes, even in areas where local people object to such development. Childcare will only become more affordable if more providers are empowered to enter that market.

New, highly-paid jobs will only be created on a large enough scale if companies feel free to locate here in the first place and to expand once they’re here. That means a fresh approach (an Irish approach?) to corporation tax, but it also means revisiting our national infrastructure, not just to improve broadband provision for home workers but also our roads and rail network so that it becomes easier, not harder, for workers to travel, by car, bus or train, to their place of work, and for goods to be transported to customers.

Tax cuts are important, now more than ever before. But they are a small part of a large and complicated puzzle that simply cannot be completed by one department. The most pressing problem for this Government is that most of these solutions take a long time to implement, and time is something Rishi Sunak does not have.

But it can make a start. It could start to envisage a low-tax, high-pay Britain where strivers are rewarded, where young people can look forward to a secure future and where older workers will feel their contributions are valued. Piecemeal “solutions” to intractable problems may grab headlines today, but they will be nowhere near enough to restore faith in a Government that has led us to where we are now.

