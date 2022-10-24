More than 3,000 fake IDs seized in one week at a Kentucky port of entry, officials say

Over 3,000 fraudulent IDs were recently seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Louisville in a span of one week.

On Oct. 19, agents intercepted a package containing 2,265 counterfeit driver’s licenses from all over the United States. The package came from Hong Kong and the IDs lacked security features and were poor-quality, according to a news release from U.S. Customs.

Agents determined the IDs were fake by the lack of fine line detail and exhibit features that are not consistent with the document type, according to the news release.

The week before, customs agents seized a similar package that contained 1,094 fake driver’s licenses.

“These counterfeit driver’s licenses can lead to disastrous consequences,” said Thomas Mahn, the port director in Louisville. “Criminal organizations use these counterfeit IDs to avoid attracting attention to their illegal activities. Our CBP officers were able to identify these very realistic counterfeits and stop them from reaching their destinations.”

According to U.S. Customs, only the American Automobile Association or American Automobile Touring Alliance have the authority to print international driver’s licenses in the United States.