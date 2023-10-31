More than 3,000 without electricity in SLO due to power outage

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

More than 3,000 customers were without power in San Luis Obispo on Monday night due to an electrical outage.

The outage started around 6:58 p.m., according to PG&E’s outage report map. It impacted approximately 3,135 customers between northern San Luis Obispo and Santa Margarita.

The outage area did not include houses and structures in the area of the Lizzie Fire, which was still burning on a San Luis Obispo hillside as of Monday night.

PG&E said crews were investigating the cause of the outage as of 7:30 p.m. Power was expected to be restored around 9:30 p.m.