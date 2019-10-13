More than 3,600 workers go on strike at Mack Truck plants in 3 states

DETROIT – More than 3,600 hourly workers at Mack Trucks Inc., in Florida, Maryland and Pennsylvania went on strike at six plants at 11:59 p.m. Saturday seeking “fair pay and benefits," the UAW confirmed early Sunday.

“UAW members get up every day and put in long, hard hours of work from designing to building Mack trucks,” Ray Curry, secretary-treasurer of the UAW and director of the Heavy Truck Department, said in a prepared statement. “UAW members carry on their shoulders the profits of Mack and they are simply asking for dignity, fair pay and job protections.”

This strike comes in the middle of a national strike of 46,000 UAW members striking General Motors in 10 states and 55 locations. The GM strike, which began Sept. 16, has dragged on so long that Wall Street has suggested it could harm the automaker's credit rating if not resolved soon. Talks in Detroit after four weeks of picketing are said to be making progress.

The UAW also called a strike of 850 maintenance workers employed by Aramark at five GM sites in Michigan and Ohio. That strike started 24 hours before autoworkers went out.

All UAW strikers now qualify for $275 a week strike pay from the UAW, up from $250 a week ago. The Detroit-based union started the strike on GM with about $800 million in the strike fund and notes there's plenty of money to sustain workers for the long haul.

Cars: BMW's extra Apple CarPlay fee on luxury SUV is a money grab

A vintage Mack truck on display. More

At Mack Trucks, now a subsidiary of the Swedish multinational AB Volvo, the union said "unresolved issues include wage increases, job security, COLA, wage progression, skilled trades, shift premium, holiday schedules, work schedules, health and safety, seniority, pension, 401(k), health care and prescription drug coverage, overtime, subcontracting and temporary and supplemental workers."

While Curry said he's confident in quick progress toward a new contract, "the fact remains that our members are united in standing together to strike until Mack agrees to resolve these significant issues.”

Mack Trucks President Martin Weissburg issued a statement saying the company is "surprised and disappointed that the UAW decided to strike, rather than to allow our employees to keep building trucks and engines while the parties continued to negotiate. The positive working relationship between local UAW leadership and management at our facilities was clearly in evidence throughout the negotiations, and progress was being made."

Be ready: When's the right time to replace your clunker with a new or lightly used car?

Flexing muscle

Organizing companies outside Detroit, especially international auto companies and battery makers, is essential to growth and strength of the UAW, said Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University who specializes in labor management. "That's where the future of the UAW really lies."

He noted, "One-third of the autoworkers in the U.S. work for these foreign-based companies. That excludes Fiat. But whatever they negotiate in Detroit, the UAW has to package up and sell to workers at nonunion transplants and these other places. If they want to maintain strength with the Detroit Three."

Engaging in multiple strikes illustrates that the UAW is more than capable of moving on several fronts, said Harley Shaiken, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley who specializes in labor affairs. "The focus is clearly on GM and the Detroit automakers but that doesn't mean the UAW is walking away from what it obviously perceives as critical issues at Volvo."

This strategy, he said, "really reinforces on a certain level that the UAW remains a powerful institution with a strong reach."