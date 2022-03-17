More than 3 million refugees have left Ukraine since invasion started, UN says





More than 3 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia started its invasion of the country on Feb. 24, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

The majority of refugees leaving Ukraine - more than 1.9 million - have fled to Poland, according to the U.N.'s operational data portal. Individuals have also traveled to Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia.

Earlier this month, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said the large number of individuals leaving Ukraine amid the conflict represents the "fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

The State Department on Tuesday said it will provide $186 million in humanitarian assistance to help Ukrainian refugees displaced because of Russia's attack. That was on top of $550 million in assistance that had already been sent to Ukraine in the previous two weeks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement said the monetary assistance will "provide further support for humanitarian organizations responding to the crisis and complement the generosity of the neighboring countries that are welcoming and supporting refugees."

He also called for an "immediate end" to the Russian invasion.

"We call for an immediate end to Russia's continuing war against Ukraine and for Russia to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine and safe passage for those who seek to leave the cities where they are trapped," Blinken said. "Humanitarian aid deliveries must be allowed to continue without interference, and humanitarian workers must have safe passage to deliver aid and assistance to those in need."