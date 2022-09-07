'More than 30,000 files': DA in Rushdie attack case wants more time to probe evidence

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Prosecutors in the case against Hadi Matar, the New Jersey man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie in Chautauqua, New York, are requesting additional time to sift through more than 30,000 pieces of evidence.

The possible extension, among other factors, has Matar's defense attorney estimating a trial beginning in the spring or summer.

The large amount of evidence stems from the investigative work of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the New York State Police and the FBI, according to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who described his office as a "clearing house" for the evidence.

The evidence generally consists of written documents, supplementary police reports, videos and photographs and medical records, among other items, Schmidt said.

Appearing Wednesday at a discovery conference — a session that concerned evidence — in Chautauqua County Court, Schmidt requested 30 more days to go through the evidence. Schmidt's office already used the 20 days that were allotted to the prosecution to present evidence to the defense following Matar's arraignment on Aug. 18.

Schmidt called his office "understaffed," with 13 attorneys including himself, and said going through so much evidence will be an "enormous undertaking."

"We're not an office that has that kind of manpower or resources," he said to news media following the conference Wednesday. "But we're making do with what we can here."

Schmidt further requested a protective order on certain disclosures of evidence to "preserve the integrity of the case and the process." He did not go into further detail, citing a temporary gag order imposed in August that restricts court officials and law enforcement from discussing the case with the media. The order was a recommendation of Matar's defense attorney, Chautauqua County Public Defender Nathaniel Barone, who insisted the pre-trial publicity of the case had already tarnished a prospective jury pool.

Chautauqua County Judge David Foley is expected to decide on the 30-day extension and the protective order at the next hearing Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at Chautauqua County Court.

Defense wants evidence 'as soon as possible'

Barone said he would have preferred the prosecution stuck with the 20-day timeframe for discovery and evidence.

"They've got to get that information to us as soon as possible so we can start looking at things ourselves," he said after the hearing.

"Once we get it, it's absolutely necessary we review everything, and not only review everything we get but do our own investigation. Most importantly, we have to corroborate. We have to confirm the information we get and then we have to go out there and find any information they haven't possibly obtained."

Barone said he will make arguments on the matter during Tuesday's hearing. He also said timelines will be discussed at the hearing and estimated that Matar could appear on a trial calendar by the spring or summer.

Matar appeared handcuffed in court Wednesday. The 24-year-old was apprehended on Aug. 12 after authorities say he rushed the stage of the Chautauqua Institution's amphitheater and stabbed Rushdie, 75, and injured another speaker, Henry Reese, 73. On Aug. 12, he pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

He has been remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.

Rushdie, who underwent surgery at UPMC Hamot Erie, is recovering and is able to talk, according to reports from the Associated Press. Reese, who suffered a minor facial injury, was released from an Erie hospital the day of the attack.

Schmidt said Wednesday he was unsure of Rushdie's condition or location.

"I believe that he is in a lot better shape than he was initially," Schmidt said. "But he does certainly have a lengthy recovery period ahead of him."

