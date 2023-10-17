More Than 30 Activists Arrested at White House Protest Over Israel-Hamas War

More than 30 people were arrested by the Secret Service during a series of Monday afternoon protests outside the White House in which they called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the agency said. The demonstrations were organized by two left-wing Jewish groups, IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace, according to The Washington Post. As many as 500 people assembled at the White House, reciting Kaddish, a mourning hymn, chanting “let Gaza live” and “not in our name,” and carrying signs demanding an end to “genocide in Gaza.” One organizer on the scene told WTOP-FM that Israel’s response, including an expected full-scale invasion of the Gaza Strip, was “unfathomably unacceptable.” The radio station reported that roughly a dozen people who tried to jump over a low security barrier were arrested. A Secret Service spokesperson told the Post that the detained activists were arrested for alleged unlawful entry and allegedly blocking entrances.

