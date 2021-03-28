More than 30 million Britons have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

COVID-19 vaccinations in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A total of 30,151,287 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, representing around 57% of all adults, the health ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 3,527,481 people have been given their second doses.

"The vaccine is saving lives and is our route out of this pandemic," said health minister Matt Hancock.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alex Richardson)

