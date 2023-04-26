More than 30 million under threat for severe weather Wednesday, flood threat remains in Midwest

Texas will once again be under severe weather watch Wednesday with severe storms forecast over the northern portion of the state.

The expected storms in Texas will be part of a trend from the central U.S. throughout the Southeast, with the chance of storms extending from southeast Colorado to Florida.

More than 7 million people in and around Dallas are under an enhanced severe weather risk, while another 36 million throughout the South have a chance of having turbulent weather.

Elsewhere, the Upper Midwest and northern Plains continue to brace for historic river flooding.

Here's what to know about the national weather forecast for Wednesday.

Enhanced risk of storms in Texas

Wednesday will be the second straight day severe thunderstorms will be possible in central and northern Texas, but the National Weather Service said the conditions could worsen have more certainty in the afternoon and evening.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible, AccuWeather said.

"Severe storms producing damaging winds and very large hail are expected," the NWS said. "General expectation is for thunderstorm initiation to occur along the dryline during the early afternoon."

More than 7 million people are under a "enhanced" risk for severe weather in Texas, meaning numerous thunderstorms are possible, according to the NWS.

Cities in the enhanced risk include:

Dallas

Fort Worth

Arlington

Plano

Waco

Severe weather threat throughout South, Southeast

Outside of northern Texas, severe weather will be possible throughout the South and Southeast, putting a total of 36 million people under a slight or marginal chance of having severe weather.

"The excessive rainfall and severe weather threats ramp up over the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday," the NWS said.

The threat of severe weather will be in:

Southeast Colorado

Northeast New Mexico

Central and southern Texas

Oklahoma

Southern Nebraska

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Alabama

Central and southern Georgia

Florida

Flood warnings remain in Upper Midwest

Flood warnings remain in place until further notice in the Upper Midwest, primarily around the Mississippi River in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Parts of northeast North Dakota are also under flood warnings until Friday due to snowmelt.

On Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 10 counties along the Mississippi River. The state's Homeland Security and Emergency Management department said representatives are working with affected communities to ensure "necessary resources to prepare and respond" to potential flooding.

Winter storm warnings in Colorado

Residents in Colorado's mountains will continue to be under a winter storm warning through Wednesday morning, the NWS said, as heavy snowfall could leave up to 3 feet of accumulation in some higher elevations.

In Denver, the high will be 54 with rain mixed with snow possible in the morning.

