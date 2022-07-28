More than 30 people sentenced in federal drug investigation

The J. Marvin Jones Federal Building and Mary Lou Robinson United States Courthouse in Amarillo.

More than 30 people have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a drug trafficking ring that operated out of Dimmitt to several surrounding cities.

The last defendant to be sentenced was Johnny Gilbert Lopez, aka “Cannon,” 55, who on Wednesday was handed a 100-month federal prison sentence.

He pleaded guilty in March in Federal Court in Amarillo to a count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Lopez was one of 34 people charged in connection with an FBI investigation that began in February 2019 when agents began looking into a potential drug-trafficking operation that moved large amounts of methamphetamine from Dimmitt to nearby cities including Friona, Hereford, Tulia, Hart and Plainview.

The investigation involved controlled purchases of drugs, wire taps and surveillance of multiple people involved in the operation, according to court documents.

The investigation resulted in a 38-count federal indictment filed in February 2020 and 34 arrests a month later.

The FBI’s Dallas Field Office, which led the bust, dubbed it Operation Tierra de Hielo, or “Operation Land of Ice,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The defendants included:

Denita Mirelez, 48, Pleaded guilty to Distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; sentenced on Jan. 27, 2021, to 97 months in federal prison.

Jesus Garcia, aka “Don Chuy,” 60, Pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; sentenced on May 18, 2021, to 300 months in federal prison.

Noel Mandujano, 50, Pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on July 20, 2021, to 360 months in federal prison.

Robert Vera, 51, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Jan. 20, 2021, to 188 months in federal prison.

Osvaldo Cortez, aka “Lito,” 41, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on April 8, 2021, to 135 months in federal prison.

Gustavo Rincon, aka “Tavo,” 45, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Feb. 17, 2021, to 210 months in federal prison.

Ricky Dale Leavitt, aka “Big Rick,” 48, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on July 13, 2021, to 97 months in federal prison.

Tyler Martin Miller, 32, Pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on July 7, 2021, to 120 months in federal prison.

Robert “Roberto” Flores, 46, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on May 25, 2021, to 235 months in federal prison.

Tiffany Darlene Haner, 38, Pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced on Jan. 20, 2021, to 120 months in federal prison.

Michael “Mike” Diaz, 48, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on June 2, 2021, to 120 months in federal prison.

Rigoberto Cuevas, aka “Rigo,” 43, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Jan. 26, 2021, to 188 months in federal prison.

Johnny Ortiz, aka “Johnny O,” 44, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Feb. 4, 2021, to 240 months in federal prison.

Kristina Renee Chaparro, aka “Yebra,” 36, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Jan. 28, 2021, to 132 months in federal prison.

Michael Reyes, aka “Rat,” 44, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on May 11, 2021, to 120 months in federal prison.

Juan Arturo Martinez, 44, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Feb. 4, 2021, to 52 months in federal prison.

Steven Mendez, 39, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Jan. 28, 2021, to 210 months in federal prison.

Frank “Frankie” Martinez, 39, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Nov. 19, 2021, to 139 months in federal prison.

Katrina Casas, 37, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Jan. 28. 2021, to 40 months in federal prison.

Ricardo Reyes, Jr., aka “Little Ricky,” 35, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Jan. 14, 2021, to 124 months in federal prison.

Roxanne Casas, 39, Pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Feb. 4, 2021, to 51 months in federal prison.

Cruz Mendez Nunez, 58, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on June 2, 2021, to 92 months in federal prison.

Christopher Allen Smith, aka “Smitty,” 35, Pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced on Jan. 26, 2021, to 55 months in federal prison.

Juan Manuel Martinez, aka “Mitos,” 45, Pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Feb. 25, 2021, to 115 months in federal prison.

Melenie Arceo, 24, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Jan. 26, 2021, to 108 months in federal prison.

Luis Alberto “Tito” Gonzalez, 40, Pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced on Feb. 17, 2021, to 77 months in federal prison.

Priscilla Kay Caballero, 37, Pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a communications facility; sentenced on May 25, 2021, to 48 months in federal prison.

Susan Odette Stinnett, 34, Pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a communications facility; sentenced on Feb. 4, 2021, to 48 months in federal prison.

John David Ramirez, 43, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Jan. 12, 2021, to 33 months in federal prison.

Christian Daniel Cordova, 30, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced to on Jan. 28, 2021, to 84 months in federal prison.

Ricardo Chavez, aka “KK,” 42, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Jan. 12, 2021, to 188 months in federal prison.

Servian Riojas, aka “Smokey,” 41, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Jan. 20, 2021, to 151 months in federal prison.

Leonardo “Leo” Ortuno-Palacios, 53, Pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; sentenced on Sept. 30, 2021, to 240 months in federal prison.

"This investigation was a massive undertaking and a true partnership between local, state and federal agencies. We dismantled the entire organization, from out-of-state leadership, to West Texas leaders, suppliers and distributors," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno in a statement. “The collective sentences imposed on the dozens of defendants will have a lasting impact on the community as we continue to work to keep our communities free from the social, criminal and community health damages caused by methamphetamine.”

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office; the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division; the U.S. Marshals Service; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division; ICE – Enforcement & Removal Operations; the Castro County Sheriff's Office; the Hereford Police Department; Texas Department of Safety; the Amarillo Police Department; the Dimmitt Police Department; the Randall County Sheriff's Office; the Lubbock Police Department; the Potter County Sheriff's Office; the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office; and the Plainview Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Long is prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: More than 30 people sentenced in federal drug investigation