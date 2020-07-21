More than 300,000 immigrants may not become citizens in time to vote as COVID-19 stalls process

PHOENIX – Alex Beric, a 44-year-old immigrant from England, applied for naturalization in May 2019. He was hoping to become a U.S. citizen in time to vote in the presidential election this November.

But now he is one of more than 300,000 immigrants at risk of not becoming citizens in time to cast ballots after the federal agency in charge of processing naturalization applications suspended in-person interviews and oath ceremonies this spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It would be fairly disappointing," said Beric, who came to the U.S. in 2004 and lives in Gilbert. "My wife and I have made our life here. We have no intention to return to England, so it would be nice to take part in local and federal elections."

U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that processes immigration benefits, notified Beric in early March that his naturalization interview, which is done in-person, had been scheduled for April 21.

Shortly after, Beric said he received another notification that his naturalization interview would be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than three months later, Beric, a software product manager, is still waiting for his naturalization interview to be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, time is running out. The deadline in Arizona to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 8, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

A big budget shortfall only got worse with the pandemic

In March, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced all in-person naturalization interviews had been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Randy Capps, director of research for U.S. programs at the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan nonprofit research organization.

The agency also suspended naturalization oath ceremonies, the final step immigrants go through to become U.S. citizens after passing their naturalization interview, Capps said.

USCIS resumed oath ceremonies in June. But the agency apparently still has not resumed in-person naturalization interviews.

What's more, USCIS, which operates mostly on the application fees it collects from immigrants applying for naturalization and other immigration benefits, is facing a huge budget shortfall. The shortfall started last year, but was worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, Capps said.

As a result, more than two-thirds of the agency's staff are facing furloughs starting in August unless the agency receives a bailout from Congress. The agency is asking Congress for $1.2 billion to cover the fiscal crunch. The furloughs could further hamper efforts to plow through the huge backlogs of immigrants waiting to be naturalized, Capps said.

2020 election: Election lawsuits set record pace amid COVID-19 pandemic as results decide who votes and how Nov. 3

"Everyone who doesn't get an oath ceremony or doesn't get a completed application process by October obviously is not going to be able to vote in the next election, at least in Arizona," Capps said.

Voter registration deadlines vary by state. In most states, the deadline is in October. A handful of states allow voters to register in person on Election Day.

About 315,000 immigrants may not be able to vote in the November election because their citizenship applications won't be completed in time, according to an analysis of previous USCIS data by Boundless Immigration, a technology company that assists immigrants navigate the immigration system.

The estimate is based on the 63,000 immigrants who typically complete in-person naturalization ceremonies and oath ceremonies a month. There is typically a two-month lag between the in-person interview and going through the oath ceremony, the final step to becoming a U.S. citizen.

Protests, reforms: We looked at protester demands from across the nation and compared them with recent police reforms.

Although USCIS reopened in June, few, if any, in person naturalization interviews have been rescheduled, said Boundless CEO Xiao Wang.

USCIS officials did not respond for comment.

In 2018, more than 700,000 immigrants became citizens

That leaves a backlog of five months of potential U.S. citizens who are on hold, Wang said.