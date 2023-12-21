More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer, imported from China by the firm Empower Brands, have been recalled. Photo courtesy of Empower Brands

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- More than 300,000 units of two popular air fryers have been recalled after three people reported being burned after the machines broke.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer, imported from China by the firm Empower Brands, have been recalled. Those models are the DUAF-10 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryer and the DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryer.

"The egg-shaped air fryers have two baskets that can be used separately or optionally combined into one large single basket," the CPSC said in its statement.

The recalled air fryers were sold in black or cinnamon colors at Target, Walmart, Kohls and other stores nationwide and online from August 2021 through October 2023. Prices ranged from $60 to $190, depending on the model.

"The plastic U-Channel connector used to optionally combine the two food baskets inside of the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard," the notice reads.

Empower Brands received 41 reports of the air fryers breaking during use.

"If your dual basket air fryer product is affected, STOP USING IT IMMEDIATELY," the company said in bold lettering on a website it maintains for its PowerXL products.

"We take pride in providing our valued customers high-quality products that are safe for their intended use. We stand behind our products, appreciate the trust our customers put in us and sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause."