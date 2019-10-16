More than 300 arrested in worldwide sting of ‘largest dark web child sex abuse marketplace run by bitcoin’

This image was posted on the dark net website after it was seized by investigators: US Department of Justice

The United States has announced the arrest of 337 people worldwide who took part in “the largest dark web" child sex abuse marketplace.

The website, now closed, hosted more than 200,000 unique videos showing illegal sex acts committed against children, toddlers and infants, according to an 18-page criminal indictment unsealed in Washington on Wednesday.

That amounts to almost eight terabytes of data containing child sex abuse images, which drove a Bitcoin based marketplace with 7,300 transactions of the cryptocurrency worth more than $730,000 (£569,000).

“You may try to hide behind technology,” Jessie Liu, the US attorney for the District of Columbia said during a press conference. “But, we will find you and arrest you and prosecute you.”

The now-shuttered English website “Welcome to Video” is said to have been started by South Korean national Jong Woo Son, a 23-year-old who is currently serving an 18-month prison term in his home country for charges concerning child sex abuse images.

It was online from June 2015 until March 2018, when US authorities shut the operation down.

During the press conference, authorities said that many of the videos hosted on the website were previously unknown to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, a US non-profit set up by congress to search for missing children and combat child exploitation.

“The scale of this crime is eye-popping and sickening,” said John Fort, the chief of IRS criminal investigations.

The website was only run on the dark net, a section of the internet accessible by the web browser Tor. The dark net is set up in order to make tracking online footprints more difficult, and to obscure who is accessing any particular data.

Son was indicted in 2018, but the indictments were not released until Wednesday, when American officials announced that at least 300 other individuals in South Korea had been arrested alongside other suspects worldwide. Included in that was at least one individual living in the UK and at least five in the US.

Of those five Americans, one individual was arrested in Washington, DC, and reportedly had 50 years' worth of videos downloaded.