More than 300 bodies found after Kenya cult leader urged followers to starve to death

More than 300 bodies have been retrieved so far from mass graves in southeast Kenya’s Shakahola forest after a cult leader was accused of encouraging his followers to starve themselves to gain salvation.

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie – the founder of the Good News International Church – is accused of inciting followers to starve to death “to meet Jesus”.

He was arrested in April and had appeared in court the following month.

Police had begun exhuming bodies two months ago and the process is ongoing. On Tuesday, 19 more bodies were exhumed, taking the death toll related to the starvation cult to 303. This figure is expected to rise as Kenyan officials said they have planned more exhumations.

More than 600 people are reportedly still missing and investigators are now expanding the search area. Earlier last month, Kenya’s interior ministry said at least 109 bodies had been retrieved from Shakahola. Most of them were children, local reports said.

The increase in the death toll comes as Mr Mackenzie’s lawyer George Kariuki said the pastor “eats and drinks” and was “healthy”, contrary to rumours that said he refused to eat.

Mr Mackenzie could face “possible terrorism charges”, Mr Kariuki was quoted as saying by local media.

He also faces other charges, including murder, kidnapping and cruelty towards children.

Mr Mackenzie’s April arrest had come after police received a tip about the mass graves in the forest in eastern Kenya’s Kilifi County, where he lived. Mr Mackenzie was later denied bail.

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie (centre), who set up the Good News International Church in 2003, is accused of inciting cult followers to starve to death ‘to meet Jesus’ (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Kariuki was quoted as saying by CNN last month that his client was healthy in custody.

“He eats and drinks. He is healthy. I have met him personally. There have been rumours that he has refused to eat, and that is not true,” he said.

Kenya’s president William Ruto described the pastor as a “terrible criminal”, whose actions were “akin to terrorists”.

Mr Mackenzie “may have committed murder” as well as counselled and aided persons to “kill themselves” by “promoting radical beliefs”, Kenya’s public prosecutions office previously said.

An emaciated member of a Christian cult named as Good News International Church, whose members believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death, is guarded by Kenya police officers and officials from the civil society in Shakahola forest on 23 April (REUTERS)

The case of the starving cult has sent shockwaves across Kenya and other parts of the world. The government vowed to tighten regulations on religious organisations and churches and cults, it was reported.

The Good News International Church reportedly operated in Kenya for two decades before shutting four years ago, according to reports.

Hundreds of Mr Mackenzie’s sermons are still available online, the BBC had reported last month.