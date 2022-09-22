More than 300 guns collected by Fayetteville police in 2022 buyback program

More than 300 weapons were collected during a gun buyback program hosted by the Fayetteville Police Department last week, according to officials.

The event was hosted Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Impact Global Ministries in the 2500 block of Murchison Road near Country Club Driver, Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said. According to Caldwell, 340 weapons were ultimately purchased from 174 vehicles.

Participants were not required to identify themselves when turning in the guns, according to Caldwell, who referred to the program as a “No Questions Asked” program. However, she added, participants did have to leave a “mark” indicating their voluntary surrender of the weapon to receive their money.

“‘No Questions Asked’ embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the streets is potentially many lived saves,” she said.

Guns turned in to the program will next be checked to ensure they were not stolen or connected to any criminal activity, Caldwell said. If a gun was identified as stolen, it would be returned to its owner.

