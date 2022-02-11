With more than 300 missing persons, Iowa Department of Public Safety relaunches website to help find them

The Iowa Department of Public Safety relaunched the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse website this month to help find more than 300 Iowans currently missing.

First launched in 2005 and updated this year with several new features, iowamissingpersons.com combines identification information from law enforcement agencies with photos submitted by the families of those who are missing.

The site now includes advanced search capabilities including identifiable physical details and date of birth, as well as the ability to download a poster of a specific missing person or access a child fingerprint ID kit.

According to Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Coordinator Medina Rahmanovic, the website serves a dual purpose, acting as both an information center about currently missing people, as well as an educational resource for preventing runaways and abductions.

“The Iowa Department of Public Safety is an assisting agency, so we only get involved when we’re requested," Rahmanovic said. "... We get a lot of tips through the website. All of the tips and all of the information we get regarding missing persons, they go right back to the original agency that took that report, whether that be the police department or sheriff's office."

Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said the website help authorities by providing awareness of missing persons to the public.

"(It's) a tool that they can access outside of maybe a Facebook post or news story," Parizek said. "It's a good reference point for them if they think they've seen somebody or know something."

What qualifies as a missing person and how to report information

Chapter 694.1 of the Iowa Code defines a missing person as someone who is missing and meets at least one of the following criteria: has a mental or physical disability, the circumstances indicate that their safety is at risk, the disappearance does not appear to be voluntary or they are an unemancipated minor. Some missing persons cases are solved within a few days — others remain open for decades.

Those with information about missing persons are encouraged to contact the Iowa Department of Public Safety at 515-725-6036 or mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

