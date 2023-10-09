More than 300 pounds of drugs, 62 guns taken off Augusta streets in undercover operation

Over the last two years, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Gang Unit has been working on dismantling a violent drug trafficking organization in Augusta. On Monday, the sheriff's office announced "Operation No Loyalty" netted nearly 60 arrests and seizures of a large amount of narcotics and stolen firearms.

The operation, which was conducted in two phases, was centered around suspects involved in the McDaniel Drug Trafficking Organization and the Trap Money hybrid criminal street gang, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office, FBI, GBI, ATF, Attorney General’s Office Gang Prosecution Unit, and others concluded Phase 1 of the undercover drug operation on Aug. 7, according to the release.

During both phases, a total of 41 search warrants were executed and investigators seized nearly 277 pounds of marijuana, more than 35 pounds of cocaine, more than 15 pounds of fentanyl, more than a pound of methamphetamine, 62 guns, more than $462,000 in U.S. currency, nine vehicles and two houses.

Of the Augusta locations searched, three addresses were on 8th Avenue, two were on 10th Avenue, one was on 13th Avenue, three were on Deans Bridge Road, two were on Milton Road and one was on Broad Street.

The sheriff's office said the main targets in the investigation were Davion Heath "Trap Money Vedough," 24, of Augusta; Dezmund Devonte Demmons "Dez," 31, of Augusta; and Devin Allen-Glover "Rambo," 21, of Augusta, along with their associates.

Other suspects arrested ranged in age from 19 to 60 and all but two were from Augusta. Charges included drug trafficking, weapons charges, forgery, obstruction, aggravated assault of a police officer, possessing vehicles with a secret compartment and cruelty to children.

Three suspects are still wanted, including:

Joshua Brady McDaniel, 38, of Augusta, is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ellis McDaniel, 42, of Augusta, is wanted for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a machine gun. Jasma Shermell Jenkins, 34, of Augusta, is wanted for possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a crime.

The sheriff's office said it anticipates more charges with both state and federal indictments expected.

Nursing home inspections: Georgia should do more inspections of nursing homes, Feds say in report

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Undercover operation in Augusta nets hundreds of pounds of drugs