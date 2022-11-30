More than $300K of marijuana found in stolen car in Fulton County, police say
Police officers in Hapeville found nearly 50 pounds of marijuana inside a stolen car earlier this week.
Officers say their camera system alerted them to a stolen car on Dogwood Drive on Monday night.
When they were searching the car, investigators found 21,989 grams of marijuana, which has a street value of approximately $329,835.
Investigators also found a loaded gun.
The two people who were inside the car were arrested. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn the names and charges of those two people.
