More than $300K of marijuana found in stolen car in Fulton County, police say

Police officers in Hapeville found nearly 50 pounds of marijuana inside a stolen car earlier this week.

Officers say their camera system alerted them to a stolen car on Dogwood Drive on Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they were searching the car, investigators found 21,989 grams of marijuana, which has a street value of approximately $329,835.

Investigators also found a loaded gun.

TRENDING STORIES:

The two people who were inside the car were arrested. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn the names and charges of those two people.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: