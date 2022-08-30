More than 378,000 without power in Michigan after storms

(Reuters) - More than 378,000 customers in Michigan were without electricity on Tuesday after powerful storms downed thousands of power lines the day before, utility companies said.

DTE Energy said gusts of 70 miles per hour (113 km per hour) downed more than 3,300 power lines and that it was bringing in crews from across the country to make repairs. The utility said it expected to have restored power to 80% of its affected customers, some 264,000, by the end of Thursday.

Consumers Energy said it had seen outages in nearly half of Michigan's counties, with more than 113,000 customers still affected as of Tuesday morning.

Clear weather on Tuesday was expected to help crews working to fix the downed lines, the utility companies said.

