More than 380 women have been killed in Mexico this year. Activists say a cultural change is needed

Last month's grisly murders of a 25-year-old woman and 7-year-old girl sent a flood of feminists and other activists into the streets of Mexico City.

With chants of "Ni una más," or "not one more," and "El patriarcado va a caer" ("the patriarchy will fall"), women in Mexico were once more demanding their voice be heard. And this week, feeling as though their cries fell on deaf ears, thousands participated in the "Day Without Women" that called for women to stay home from school, work and halt any household chores to protest gendered violence.

The killings, though, did not stop.

By one account, at least 386 women have been killed in instances of feminicide in Mexico since Jan. 1, according to activist Frida Guerrera, who has been documenting cases daily since 2016. On average, that amounts to more than five murders of women a day in the first 68 days of the year (as of March 8).

Official statistics have not been released for this year, but previous counts show that since 2016 the numbers have starkly increased. In 2019, the Mexican government reported 1,006 women were believed to have been killed because of their gender.

Activists say feminicide, known as feminicido in Spanish, are cases in which not only are women and girls killed because of their gender, but the perpetrators enjoy impunity because of the government’s inaction in addressing violence against women, according to Dr. Paulina García-Del Moral, an assistant professor at the University of Guelph who has researched gendered violence in Mexico.

Femicide, a related term, is most often described as the killings of women due to their gender, but does not account for official complicity or inaction. Broader definitions of femicide include any killings of women or girls, despite the motivation, according to the World Health Organization.

Femicide typically involves domestic violence and men as perpetrators, but can involve women, the WHO said. There are challenges in collecting the data because "police and medical data-collection systems that document casesof homicide often do not have the necessary information or do not report the victim–perpetrator relationship or the motives for the homicide, let alone gender-related motivations for murder." But the data is getting better, the organization said.

While in many cases feminicide and femicide are used interchangeably, activists say it is important to make the distinction because the latter does not account for the state's complicity.

PHOTO: Women protest against gender violence and femicides at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Feb. 22, 2020. (Gustavo Graf Maldonado/Reuters) More

Though women are homicide victims in countries throughout the world, in Latin America, the rates of violence against women are among the highest.

As such, some countries, like Mexico, have codified the crime of feminicide on a federal level, according to García-Del Moral. In Mexico, the crime is defined as "depriving a woman of her life for gender reasons," including if a victim was subjected to sexual violence, was mutilated, if the victim and perpetrator were in an intimate relationship, or if a victim's body was exposed or exhibited in a public place, Garcia-Del Moral said.

As for the portion of the law that deals with official responsibility, the legal definition of feminicide includes punishment for public servants who hindered or delayed an investigation or did not properly report it as feminicide, according to Garcia-Del Moral.

However, it remains difficult to prosecute such crimes.

UN Mujeres, a United Nations entity that focuses on gender equality, says that despite these laws, gender-related killings are often "the last act in a series of violent acts that go unrecognized and unaddressed."

The day 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla was found brutally murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend, on Feb. 9, there had been 239 reported cases of women or girls killed. The day after, the activist Guerrera reported there had been 250.

Photos of Escamilla's body were published in a local tabloid the next day, along with the caption, "La culpa la tuvo Cúpido," or "Cupid was to blame," according to UN Mujeres.