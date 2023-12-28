More than £3m approved for fire station upgrades

Funding of £3.15m has been approved for improvement work to be carried out at four fire stations in West Sussex.

The work, covering the stations at Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Selsey and Haywards Heath, forms part of the county council’s Estates Improvement Plan.

Funds will be spread through the council’s capital programme up to 2025/26, adding to the £1.85m which was already been approved for the project.

The funding was approved by Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The intention of the improvement work is for the stations to provide modern and professional working environments, and to meet the needs of the community and the service.

Construction is expected to start in the spring or summer of 2025 and end in spring 2026.

