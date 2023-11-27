More than 4,000 acres of public land in southeast New Mexico could be sold to oil and gas

Public lands in New Mexico were being offered up to oil and gas companies to drill for fossil fuels in the southeast corner of the state, amid the booming Permian Basin oilfields.

The Bureau of Land Management announced it was accepting public comments on lands proposed for an auction to oil drillers next year in Eddy, Lea and Chaves counties.

The sale was expected for June 2024, following the approval process.

After the leases are sold via the auction, the winning bidder will have exclusive rights to develop the land and extract oil and natural gas for up to 10 years or as long as fossil fuels are produced.

Here’s what to know about the BLM’s latest oil and gas land auction in New Mexico, and how to comment.

Most of the land offered in southeast New Mexico

Of the about 6,180 acres total acres offered in the sale, about 75 percent or 4,608 acres were offered in New Mexico.

Most of that was 3,113 acres offered on 10 parcels in Eddy County.

Another 1,136 acres on seven parcels were offered in Lea County, and 359 acres on two parcels were set to be auctioned in Chaves County.

Eight parcels totaling 1,572 acres were included for sale in Kansas.

How can you review the lands for sale and comment?

A draft list of parcels proposed for auction in the sale can be viewed on the BLM’s website at eplanning.blm.gov by searching for New Mexico projects with active participation periods.

Public comments were open from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20.

A public scoping period for technical feedback was conducted in September, and public comments can help further inform the agency on any environmental concerns remaining for the parcels proposed for sale.

What new terms are there for the oil and gas lease sale?

Last year, the BLM enacted new stipulations for oil and gas lease sales that will apply to the June 2024 sale, via the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed into law in August 2022.

That included raising the royalty rate lease holders pay to the federal government based on revenue drawn from operations on the land.

That rate was raised from about 12.5 percent to 16.67 percent.

Rental rates were also raised to $3 an acre for the first two years, $5 an acre for years three to eight and $15 an acre from then on.

Noncompetitive leasing, which allowed companies to nominate parcels and then bid on them despite no other interest, was ended via the IRA.

Why are groups critical of federal oil and gas leasing?

When President Joe Biden took office in 2021, his administration immediately halted all new public land leases to the oil and gas industry.

That lasted for about a year as the Department of the Interior reformed its fossil fuel program, developing the regulations that were codified in the IRA.

But since leasing restarted, environmentalists criticized the Biden administration for offering new leases despite campaign promises, advocates argued, that fossil fuels would be phased out in the U.S.

About 34,000 leases of public land on about 23.7 million acres were held by the industry as of 2022, according to a September report from the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning political advocacy group.

The Center reported about 50 percent of the companies holding the leases were “bad actors” meaning they likely violated federal environmental standards on public land.

This could include abandoning unused wells, emitting illegal levels of pollutants or not paying royalty rates or fees to the government, read the report.

The report called on the Biden administration to do more in holding oil and gas companies that operate on public land accountable.

“For years, some of the top leaseholders have faced minimal consequences for repeatedly violating environmental and labor standards, dodging payments, and shedding liabilities,” read the report.

The BLM on Sept. 22 closed public comments on additional proposed regulations that would increase bonding operators pay in to fund remediation of abandoned wells, while also prioritizing areas where oil and gas infrastructure already exists and raising royalty and other rates to conform with IRA permanently.

“As the Biden administration reforms the federal oil and gas program and aims to hold oil and gas companies accountable, it has an opportunity to create strong limits for bad actors through rulemakings at the U.S. Department of the Interior,” read the Center’s report.

