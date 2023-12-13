More than 4,000 lorries queuing at borders of Ukraine – State Border Guard Service

There are 4,300 lorries queued up at Ukraine's borders, including about 2,600 at the Polish border, Andrii Demchenko, State Border Guard Service spokesman, has said.

Source: Ukrinform news agency

Quote from Demchenko: "As the Polish border guards reported, as of this morning, there are 2,600 lorries in the areas where the blockade continues: 1300 in Shehyni, 720 in Rava-Ruska, and 570 in Krakivets".

Details: The number of border crossings has increased at the Yahodyn checkpoint, which was unblocked on 11 December, but as of this morning, 700 lorries are queuing to cross into Ukraine.

On the border with Slovakia, traffic continues to be blocked: as of the morning, almost 560 lorries were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

As Demchenko said, more than 1,200 lorries were registered in the YeCherha (electronic queue) to leave Ukraine in the morning.

At the Hungarian border, cars are moving, but there are also queues. In particular, as of the morning, 450 heavy-duty vehicles were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Tysa checkpoint.

Background:

Since 6 November, a group of Polish hauliers has been blocking the movement of lorries on the border with Ukraine. They have recently been joined by Slovak hauliers.

On 11 December, the head of the Dorohusk municipality, Wojciech Sawa, decided to disperse the hauliers' protest at the border with Ukraine, and traffic through this checkpoint resumed.

However, the protesters have applied for a new protest to start on Monday. Representatives of Ukrainian hauliers’ associations have information that the protest is planned to continue until almost the end of March.

