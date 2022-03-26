More than 4,200 pounds of marijuana headed to Bardstown seized by law enforcement

A shipment of more than 4,200 pounds of marijuana that was on its way from Canada to Bardstown was seized Wednesday.

The marijuana had a street value of more than $10 million, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said.

“This investigation is ongoing, and arrests are expected to follow,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that also included a photo of a trailer filled with boxes, some of which had the label “Evidence” visible.

The sheriff’s office said the freight shipment was intercepted through the cooperation of the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations West Branch, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Medical marijuana bill is ‘done’ in Kentucky Senate, GOP floor leader says