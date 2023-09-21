More than 4,700 dads and kids join Fathers Walk Your Child to School Day

CANTON − Thursday’s annual Fathers Walk Your Child to School Day, sponsored by Stark County Job and Family Services and the Stark County Fatherhood Coalition, had 2,027 fathers and 2,695 children participating, according to a news release.

Fathers Walk Your Child to School Day encourages fathers and other significant caregivers to show support for their child’s education by walking or driving them to school. Research shows that children whose fathers are involved in their education perform better in school.

Thirty-four schools participated this year in the following school districts:

Alliance City School District: 293 fathers, 354 children

Canton City School District: 685 fathers, 952 children

Massillon City School District: 370 fathers, 473 children

Plain Local School District: 633 fathers, 828 children

Beacon Academy: 46 fathers, 88 children

Representatives were at participating schools Thursday morning to greet walkers and distribute free gifts provided by the Fatherhood Coalition and Humana Healthy Horizons in Ohio. The Stark County Fatherhood Coalition's mission is to improve children's lives by encouraging and enabling fathers to take an active, positive role in their child’s life.

For more information, call 330-451-8477 or follow the organization at http://Facebook.com/StarkCountyFatherhoodCoalition.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: More than 2,000 dads join Fathers Walk Your Child to School Day