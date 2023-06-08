More than $4 million awarded to Augusta-area law enforcement agencies. Here's what to know

Multiple Augusta-area law enforcement agencies are receiving more than $4 million in grants to make improvements.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced Thursday that more than $83 million have been awarded to public safety projects across the state. Of that, about $4.4 million is coming to the Augusta area.

Here are the list of local projects funded:

Richmond County Sheriff's Office is receiving a total of $1,255,017.50. Of that, about $970,000 is going to new body cameras and the rest is going to implement public safety technology and proactive policing methods to combat gun violence.

Richmond County Marshal's Office is receiving $1,578,558.30 to acquire security screening equipment and technology to mitigate or reduce the possibility of gun crimes in the courts.

Burke County Sheriff's Office is receiving $1,312,867.33 to create a comprehensive youth violent crime reduction and prevention program.

McDuffie Sheriff's Office is receiving about $300,000 to invest in equipment and technology to help fight violent crimes.

Tourism or Transportation: Augustans weigh in on budget priorities

Murderer Sentenced: Augusta man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing stepdaughter in front of mother

The funding stems from Georgia's Public Safety and Community Violence Reduction Grant which looks to help with the increase in violent crimes and decrease in local staffing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be," Kemp said in a news release. "With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we're sending reinforcements to keep hard-working Georgians and their neighborhoods safe."

A full list of the grant allocations can be found online at opb.georgia.gov.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia awards Augusta law enforcement agencies $4.4 million in grants