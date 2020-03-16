More than 40,000 people flooded US airports in the weekend after Trump's coronavirus travel ban, creating a host of public-health mistakes. Here they all are.

Passengers and news outlets tweeted images of massive crowds at major US airports not long after Trump's travel ban amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Thousands of Americans were stuck in large crowds in US airports for hours after President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from many European countries and the US.

Photos showed people standing shoulder to shoulder, while others had to wait for up to seven hours to be screened.

Travellers said people with symptoms or diagnoses were not properly separated, workers did not appear to have protective gear, people in the queue were sharing objects, and healthcare workers used incorrect terms such as "China flu."

Health experts and state politicians have criticized the crowding and said it could help the virus spread.

Thousands of Americans flooded US airports over the weekend after President Donald Trump abruptly announced a ban on travel from European countries in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban — which came into effect on Friday night for 26 European countries, and will do so for the UK and Ireland on Monday at midnight — does not stop US citizens and some other groups from entering the country from Europe.

As an increasing number of European countries went into lockdown, and airlines issued warnings of reduced flights, many Americans rushed to fly home, in some cases paying up to $20,000 to travel.

But once they reached the US, they faced long lines and densely packed crowed as they waited for hours to go through customs and get health screenings.

This was among the many public-health issues on display as health authorities advise people to stay far apart to stop the spread of the virus that has now killed over 6,500 people and infected more than 169,000 worldwide.

Jeremy Konyndyk, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development, tweeted in response: "Good God. You could hardly invent a better scenario for superspreading events."

Some travellers said they waited up to seven hours to get screened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upon arrival to the US.

Some people were waiting for as long as seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare on Saturday night, The New York Times reported.

One passenger, Katherine Rogers, told CNN that she was traveling through O'Hare on Saturday and, five hours into her wait to get screened, she was told she would still have to wait for an hour.

"No one seems prepared," she told CNN. "To take us off planes from all over the world and put us together for hours seems counterproductive."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized the federal government for the delays and crowding, tweeting on Saturday that "the federal government needs to get its s@#t together."

"To the frustrated people trying to get home, I have spoken with the mayor and our Senators and we are working together to get the federal government to act to solve this," he tweeted.



"We will do everything within our power to get relief."





This meant people couldn't follow the CDC's warning to stay at least six feet away from people who are sick and places where the virus could spread.

The CDC also recommended on Sunday — after many travelers had already been through the airport — that all gatherings and events with at least 50 people be postponed.

"Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," the CDC said.

It gave examples of events like conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, and weddings, but said the guidance does not apply to places like schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.

"Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual," the CDC said.

Some 40,000 people had come to the US from Europe on Saturday alone, acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf said.

Wolf added that the wait times were "unacceptable," and claimed the situation had improved as of Sunday.

