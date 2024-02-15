More than 40 bricks, bundles of fentanyl found in Pittsburgh apartment where children reside

A man and woman are facing charges after police discovered a significant amount of drugs inside a Pittsburgh apartment where two young children reside, per court documents.

According to the criminal complaint, police were surveilling an apartment within the 100 block of Larimer Avenue in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood on Tuesday. Officers were seeking to arrest Dontez Peoples on an active warrant.

Peoples was allegedly seen getting into a white Jeep with his girlfriend, Tyla Jones. As officers went in to make an arrest, Peoples allegedly left the car and took off. He was apprehended a short time later.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the couple’s apartment. Inside, court documents cite that they found more than 40 bricks and bundles of heroin/fentanyl, THC wax, and crack cocaine. The drugs had been hidden throughout various places, including a fireplace, closet and kitchen cupboard.

“Additionally, the copious amount of narcotics was located in places throughout the apartment that were easily accessible to the two juveniles who reside there (approximately 6 years old and approximately 11 years old),” the complaint reads, further adding that a loaded firearm was also “well within the reach of a child.”

