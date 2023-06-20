More than 40 firearms stolen from Raytown gun store Friday, officials search for suspects

Officials are investigating after more than 40 firearms were stolen early Friday from a Raytown gun store.

Raytown officers responded around 3:25 a.m. to Blue Steel Guns & Ammo at 6326 Raytown Rd. after the business alarm went off, police said. When they arrived, officers said the suspects were already gone and display cases in the building had been damaged.

Steve Brackeen, the store’s owner, said 43 handguns had been stolen.

In the last 14 years, Stanson said people have made several attempts to break in without success. But on Friday, he said the alleged thieves rammed a U-Haul truck through the front of the building, crushing furniture and computers in the building’s bookkeeping room and hitting the wheelchair ramp and deck, as well.

By 3:30 p.m. Friday, he said store employees had fixed the front of the building so that customers could shop. At least two people visited the store and offered to help pay for repairs, and even more called to offer assistance, Brackeen said.

ATF officials said the alleged thieves stole a U-Haul truck in Leavenworth that they used to break into the gun store. Officials later recovered the vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available from ATF for information leading to the identification of suspects, arrests or recovery of the stolen firearms. Officials urge anyone with information to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or visit www.ATF.gov.

ATF is working with Raytown, Leavenworth and Kansas City, Kansas, police departments on the investigation.