More than 400,000 Russians flee to Kazakhstan since beginning of mobilisation
Since 21 September, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the country, more than 400,000 Russians have entered Kazakhstan.
Source: Interfax, the Russian news agency with reference to Tamara Duisenova, the Kazakh Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population
Quote from Duisenova: "According to operative information that we exchange every day, a little more than 400,000 Russians arrived, a little more than 320,000 left, and about 100,000 Russians are still here."
Details: More than 200,000 Russian citizens entered Kazakhstan, at the same time 147,000 left from 21 September [when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation – ed.] to 4 October.
Background:
On 21 September, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, announced partial mobilisation. Reportedly, it was planned to mobilise 300 reservists in Russia.
Right after the announcement of partial mobilisation, Russians bought all tickets for direct flights for 21 September to Istanbul and Yerevan. The prices for plane tickets to the so-called safe countries reached their maximum.
Russians started massively fleeing to Kazakhstan, Georgia and other countries.
