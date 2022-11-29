More than 400,000 Russians flee to Kazakhstan since beginning of mobilisation

Ukrainska Pravda
Since 21 September, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the country, more than 400,000 Russians have entered Kazakhstan.

Source: Interfax, the Russian news agency with reference to Tamara Duisenova, the Kazakh Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population

Quote from Duisenova: "According to operative information that we exchange every day, a little more than 400,000 Russians arrived, a little more than 320,000 left, and about 100,000 Russians are still here."

Details: More than 200,000 Russian citizens entered Kazakhstan, at the same time 147,000 left from 21 September [when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation – ed.] to 4 October.

Background:

