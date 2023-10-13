More than 400 cockroaches — dead and alive — found at Sacramento restaurant, report says

The latest round of restaurant inspections in Sacramento County closed a vegan restaurant with “around 400 dead/dying” adult and nymph cockroaches, according to the Sacramento County Environmental Management Department reports. More live roaches were found running around the establishment.

A yellow placard signals two or more major violations and red placards require a restaurant to immediately close “due to imminent danger to public health,” according to the Sacramento County Food Inspection Guide.

Vermin or animal contamination is grounds for a red placard and suspends health permits for the business until the violations are corrected. Green means a restaurant passed the inspection.

Here are the food facility inspections for Oct. 6 through Oct. 11 as of 2 p.m. Thursday:

If an inspection listed below needs clarification, business owners can email Hanh Truong at htruong@sacbee.com. The Bee will publish weekly updates on health inspections across Sacramento County.

Restaurants with red grades due to cockroaches

Vegan Deadly Sins at 900 15th St. had four violations, resulting in its closure and suspension of its permit to operate, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, according to the inspection report.

Major violations included a cockroach infestation. According to the report, more than 30 live adult German cockroaches were found running around behind the chest freezer and other areas, and around 400 dead or dying adult roaches and nymphs were found on glue traps around the building.

No reinspection report had been published as of Thursday afternoon, and according to its Yelp page, the restaurant will be closed until Monday.

Multiple calls to the restaurant Thursday afternoon for comment went unanswered and the voicemail box was full.

Pita Kitchen at 2989 Arden Way remained closed after two major violations were found on Oct. 11, following a failed inspection on Oct. 6.

The Oct. 6 report states that an inspector found about 75 live roaches at the Arden Arcade restaurant.

On Oct. 11, two live German cockroaches were found by the freezer, and dead ones were found behind the cold drink area in the dining room, near the microwave, on the wall behind a table, behind an ice chest, in the hallway to the ice chest, near the storage room, behind the stove and other equipment, the report states.

There were also hanging fly traps in the kitchen, it said.

The restaurant did not respond to The Bee’s call for comment on Thursday.

On Oct. 4, Eric’s Donuts at 5669 Mack Road was closed due to 12 violations. The doughnut shop remained closed following an inspection on Oct. 7 after live and dead cockroaches were still found in the vicinity.

The shop passed and was allowed to reopen on Oct. 10, but representatives were not available for comment.

Crepes and Burgers at 6720 Madison Ave., Suite 1, in Fair Oaks was closed after one live and multiple dead roaches were found on Oct. 6. It passed a reinspection the next day and was allowed to reopen.

The restaurant had closed in September due to a cockroach infestation as well, a Sept. 28 report states.

A manager was not available to comment Thursday afternoon.

Yellow placard violations

The following Sacramento County restaurants had violations the week of Oct. 6 through Oct. 11 resulting in a conditional pass. Only the dates of violations are listed. Most restaurants fully pass reinspection within 72 hours. The reports are linked. For updates on individual restaurant’s, you can search the EMD website here.

7 Eleven Store #2365, 2160 El Camino Ave., Arden Arcade, had nine violations on Oct. 6.

Taco Twist, 8359 Elk Grove Florin Road, Suite 109, in south Sacramento, had one violation on Oct. 6, following a failed inspection the day before.

Sampino’s Town Foods, 1605 F St. in Boulevard Park, had four violations on Oct. 10.

Food Junction, 3900 Power Inn Road, in the Colonial Manor neighborhood, had 17 violations on Oct. 10.

Taqueria Ay Jalisco Express, 8740 La Riviera Drive, Suite B, in Rosemont, had 12 violations on Oct. 11.

Spice of Life, 6640 Valley Hi Drive, Suite B, in south Sacramento, had 15 violations on Oct. 11.

A Bakery & Thai Food, 6490 Broadway, Suite B, in Tahoe Park, had 15 violations on Oct. 11.

