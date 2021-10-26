More than 400 LGBTQ candidates are running or ran for office in 2021, up 7% from 2 years ago

Yes, we can — increase diversity.

More than 400 openly LGBTQ candidates are running, or already ran, for office in 2021 — a 7% increase from the last odd-numbered election, according to a report released Tuesday by the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

The organization, which works to elect openly LGBTQ people at all levels of government, said that at least 410 out-and-proud candidates have been or will be on ballots this year.

Among them, 237 will be on the ballot in November — an 18% jump from 2019, the last odd-numbered election cycle.

“LGBTQ candidates are running in historic numbers and increasingly reflect the diversity of America, with more LGBTQ people of color, bisexual, queer and nonbinary leaders choosing public service as the way to make change,” Annise Parker, the organization’s president and CEO, told the Daily News in a statement.

Parker, a former mayor of Houston, was the first openly LGBTQ mayor of a major American city. She noted that while the growth in LGBTQ candidates is “encouraging,” U.S. voters still must elect “28,000 more LGBTQ elected officials to achieve equitable representation.”

“We need more LGBTQ people to run because when they are in positions of power, they transform the debate, change hearts and minds and advance more inclusive policies and legislation,” she added.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, agreed, saying that the only way to achieve full LGBTQ equality is by “having a seat at the table whether that table is located in a state legislature, a Hollywood film studio or a corporate boardroom.”

While the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials is still far from accurately representing the community, the rising number of out-and-proud candidates “is an opportunity for improvement in media coverage of the community, and a sign of increasing LGBTQ representation overall,” Ellis said.

According to the “Out on the Trail 2021″ report, 36% of LGBTQ candidates who ran or are running in 2021 identify as people of color, making them the most diverse group of LGBTQ candidates in history.

Nearly 18% of LGBTQ candidates, 73, identify as Black, compared with 12% (47) in 2019.

The number of Asian and Pacific Islander LGBTQ candidates more than doubled, from five in 2019 to 12 in 2021.

Queer-identified candidates also more than doubled, going from 25 (6% of LGBTQ candidates) in 2019 to 62 (15% of them) in 2021. Bisexual candidates nearly doubled, from 24 (6%) to 42 (10%) this year.

Genderqueer and nonbinary candidates went from five in 2019 to 18 in 2021, while trans-identified candidates jumped from 19 to 26 — representing 6% of LGBTQ candidates this year.

Women of color, however, remain severely underrepresented. Despite being 20% of the U.S. population, they make up only 10% of all LGBTQ candidates — and 4% of the candidates overall.

Of the 173 candidates who ran in 2021 races but who are not on the November ballot, 42 of them won their election, 28 dropped out, and 103 lost.

If voters elect 128 LGBTQ candidates in the November elections, that number will surpass the previous odd-numbered election year record set in 2019, when 169 LGBTQ candidates won.

“Next week, we have an opportunity to elect hundreds of LGBTQ leaders who can challenge the anti-LGBTQ forces influencing school boards, city councils and state legislatures across the country,” Parker said.

“As our community again faces a barrage of anti-LGBTQ bills at the state and local levels, it is imperative we elect LGBTQ people who can impact the debate and humanize LGBTQ issues for other elected leaders,” she added.

Among the states holding elections in 2021, 39 of them have out LGBTQ candidates on the ballot, the report found.

According to the organization, more than 1,000 out-and-proud people ran in the 2020 election primaries, a 41% increase from the 2018 election. At least 334 candidates won their races out of the 782 openly LGBTQ candidates who appeared on the ballot in 2020.

