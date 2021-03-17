More than 1000 stores are closing in 2021 as the retail apocalypse drags on. Here's the full list.

A strip mall store sits empty April 7, 2008 in Ontario, California. Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Retailers have confirmed more than 1000 store closures in 2021 so far.

Disney, Best Buy, and Macy's are a few of the stores planning to close locations this year.

More than 8,000 US stores closed last year, and experts predict 10,000 possible closures in 2021.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Retailers have announced plans to close more than 1000 stores this year, and experts say the total could reach 10,000 stores or more.

Mass closures, referred to as the retail apocalypse, have continued over the past few years. In 2020, more than 8,300 US stores closed, following 9,300 in 2019, according to Insider analysis. Research firm Coresignt predicts this trend will continue into 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic made online orders surge over the past year, but it wreaked havoc on brick and mortar retailers. Other retailers that didn't close filed for bankruptcy, including J Crew, Nieman Marcus, and JCPenney.

Here's a list of stores expected to close this year.

Disney: 60 stores

Disney store. Photo by Michael McNerney/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Disney plans to close 60 stores across North America by the end of 2021 to focus on e-commerce, the company announced.

The closures will affect 20% of Disney's 300 global retail stores before it looks at more potential closures, especially in Europe, according to CNBC. Japan and China will not be affected. Disney also acknowledged that this change would lead to layoffs but declined to say how many people will be impacted.

Best Buy: 5

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Best Buy is closing five stores across the US in early 2021, the retailer confirmed to four local news outlets.

The retailer plans to close two Richmond, Virginia area stores, along with one store each in Syracuse, New York, Carbondale, Illinois, and Brockton, Massachusetts.

Francesca's: 140

QualityHD/Shutterstock

Francesca's filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in December and closed 140 of 700 total stores in January.

Read more: The CEO of Planet Fitness is preparing for a brick-and-mortar fitness boom as the company creates content to disrupt digital offerings made popular by the pandemic

Story continues

Macy's: 45

Reuters

Macy's told employees at 45 locations that their stores would close in 2021, CNBC first reported.

The closures are part of the plan the retailer announced back in February 2020 to close 125 stores by 2023, about one-fifth of total locations. At the time, Macy's also announced that it would cut 2,000 corporate jobs.

Bed Bath and Beyond: 43

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond closed 43 stores in February, after 63 closures in 2020.

Paper Source: 11

Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Greeting card store Paper Source filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and announced plans to close 11 of its 158 stores.

Goodwill: 8

Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Goodwill announced plans to close eight Bay Area stores this year.

The Children's Place: 122

AP

Children's retail apparel chain The Children's Place plans to close 122 stores in 2021 to complete the 300 closure goal it previously announced, according to fourth-quarter earnings.

Justice: 200

Owner Ascena Retail Group, which also owns Ann Taylor and Loft, announced plans to close the remaining 200 Justice stores.

H&M: 350

Shoppers walk past a H&M store in north London, UK. SOPA Images via Getty

Fast fashion retailer H&M plans to close 350 stores in 2021 and open 100, for a net loss of 250 stores. The company cited a rise in e-commerce.

Fossil: 65

Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Accessories retailer Fossil is closing at least 65 stores after decreased sales in 2020, BisNow reported.

DSW: 65

Rick Wilking/Reuters

DSW has plans to close 65 stores over the next four years, making up 10% of total locations after a 36% drop in sales in 2020, Biz Journals reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider