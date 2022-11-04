More than $44 million available to help eligible Georgians pay utility bills
More than $44 million is available for eligible Georgia renters who are behind on their Georgia Power utility bills to catch up.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs offers help for tenants and landlords who have suffered a financial hardship through the Georgia Rental Assistance Program.
Now, they’ve teamed up with Georgia Power to help pay past-due utility bills.
More than 200,000 tenants who live in 300 zip codes across the state are eligible for the funds.
You can find out if you are eligible for assistance HERE.