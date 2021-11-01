More than 5,000,000 dead

The world reached another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights. And a Florida teacher was accused of hitting a student in the face.

Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5M

The devastating toll from the coronavirus reached another major milestone when the worldwide death tally surpassed 5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Nowhere else in the globe has the cost in lives been higher than in the U.S., despite the country’s abundance of vaccines. Even through a decline in infections in recent weeks, the U.S. continues to experience about 1,400 daily deaths from COVID-19, which has killed nearly 746,000 Americans. The U.S. produces and freely administers three COVID-19 vaccines that are highly effective at protecting people from severe illness, hospitalization and death. But about 60 million eligible people in this country remain unvaccinated, giving the virus plenty of victims to infect and kill.

Rocks with the names of people that were victims of the coronavirus pandemic are displayed at the Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial in Wall Township, N.J., on Wednesday. Started by Rima Samman and named after her brother Rami, who was killed by the new coronavirus, it has grown to more than 4000 victims' names, with dozens of new names added every week.

Booked a flight on American? Sending our regards

American Airlines passengers face another day of travel trouble Monday after a weekend of mass flight cancellations. The airline has canceled 301 flights, or 10% of its schedule, and delayed nearly 200 other flights as of 10 a.m. EDT, according to FlightAware. This brings the airline's total flight cancellations since Friday to more than 2,200. American's operational woes, which it blamed on poor weather at its massive Dallas/Fort Worth hub and tight staffing, peaked on Sunday when the airline canceled more than 1,000 flights. That's more than one in three flights. But that's not all: American also delayed more than 400 flights on Sunday.

Hundreds of American Airlines flights have been canceled today following more than 2,200 flights that were canceled throughout the weekend.

'None of us can escape the worst that is yet to come'

President Joe Biden said in an address to the COP26 conference Monday that the summit should be the start of a decade of ambition to fight climate change. "None of us can escape the worst that is yet to come if we fail to seize the moment," Biden said, noting natural disasters in the U.S. and elsewhere this year. However, Biden’s arrival in Glasgow, Scotland, comes as Democratic divisions in Congress have meant that he has been unable to pass a $1.75 trillion spending package that featured $555 billion in climate provisions.

Supreme Court questions Texas' abortion ban

Most of the Supreme Court appeared to be skeptical Monday of Texas' six-week abortion ban, with several justices questioning whether states could use similar laws to restrict gun ownership or the freedom of religion. But in its most high-profile case of the term so far, the justices also wrestled with the potential long-range impact of blocking the ban – a move that could expand the circumstances under which a state could be sued for controversial laws. Texas' law, which empowers private citizens to enforce the ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, has tied courts in knots over procedural questions even as it has galvanized forces on both sides of one of the nation's most bitter cultural conflicts. After three hours of oral argument, it was not entirely clear which side will prevail. Catch up on the latest here.

Biden administration urges appeals court to stop Texas abortion law.

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law but grants two challenges.

Pro-choice and anti-abortion activists rally outside the Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as arguments are set to begin about abortion by the court, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Florida teacher accused of hitting a student over Instagram post

A Florida English teacher who was just named Teacher of the Year at Darnell-Cookman Middle/High in Jacksonville has been charged with child abuse against a student at the school. Caroline Melanie Lee, 60, was arrested Friday after a student said Lee allegedly hit her in the face, according to police. Lee, the student, and other witnesses said the incident began with a conversation about an Instagram post earlier this week. On Wednesday, the Duval County Public Schools Instagram account posted a photo of Lee, congratulating her for being named the school's Teacher of the Year. But several comments on the post questioned the win, asking if Lee was the same teacher who used the 'n' word during instruction and alleging other microaggressions against students, police said. On Friday, Lee asked to speak with that student privately in her classroom, which is where the student said Lee reached across the table and struck her several times.

