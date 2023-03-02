More than 5,000 doses of fentanyl seized in search of Hyde Park house

Mar. 1—Police found enough fentanyl to kill thousands of people packed in pink duffel bag hanging inside a Hyde Park home.

Lackawanna County narcotics detectives and members of the Drug Task Force arrested three in connection with the raid at 150 S. Rebecca Ave. on Tuesday.

Two of those arrested, Christopher Potter and Kaylee Widmer, were under investigation after county and Dunmore police heard reports they sold fentanyl out of their home, court documents show.

The third person, Christopher Weiner, was found in the West Side home's living room when detectives served a search warrant.

Potter, 28, and Widmer, 23, sold "bundles," or 10 bags, for $40 and "bricks," or 50 bags, for $140, police said.

County detectives applied for a search warrant Tuesday after they made controlled purchases of fentanyl from Potter.

By 8:15 p.m., the police entered the West Side residence and put the three in handcuffs.

Then they found a trove of drugs.

A search of the home found 103 "bricks" of suspected heroin and fentanyl, an affidavit shows. That totals to more than 5,100 "dosage units," enough to potentially kill thousands.

"Every dose of fentanyl is potentially lethal," Coroner Tim Rowland said, noting that dosages of the synthetic drug can widely vary because it is synthesized in illicit labs.

Last year in Lackawanna County, 76 people died of confirmed drug overdoses through Dec. 9, according to OverdoseFreePA.org, though other deaths remain pending. Of those deaths, fentanyl was found in nearly 70%, the overdose tracker reported.

In their search Tuesday, police also found 34 doses of alprazolam, which is commonly marketed as Xanax, as well as 28 tablets of clonazepam, 17 of oxycodone, 5 of hydrocodone and five packets of Suboxone film strips, according to a complaint. They also found a 9mm handgun and $400 cash.

Weiner, 25, had 10 packets of suspected fentanyl inside his wallet.

All three were jailed Wednesday on drug charges at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of bail — $100,000 for Potter and Widmer and $10,000 for Weiner, of 614 Old River Road, Thornhurst Twp.

Potter and Widmer are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing March 9. Weiner is scheduled for court March 14.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.