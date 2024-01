More than 5,000 Escambia, Santa Rosa County homes without power

As powerful thunderstorms continue to roll through Northwest Florida, more than 5,000 homes in the area are without power, according to Florida Power and Light.

In Escambia County, 3,536 homes are without power, while 1,807 homes are without power in Santa Rosa County.

A tornado watch has been extended until 8 a.m. for Santa Rosa County. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 7:15 a.m. for both counties.

